Overview

Dr. Dewey Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Endocrinology Associates Inc in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.