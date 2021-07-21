Overview of Dr. Dewey Jones, MD

Dr. Dewey Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.