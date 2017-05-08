Overview

Dr. Dewey McAfee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. McAfee works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.