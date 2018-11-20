See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD

Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. McWhirter works at Tennova Sleep Centers in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Newport, TN, Powell, TN and Jefferson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McWhirter's Office Locations

    Tennova Sleep Center West
    10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-7463
    Tennova Sleep Center South
    7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 647-3860
    Tennova Sleep Center Newport
    434 4th St Ste 202, Newport, TN 37821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 625-2171
    Sleep Associates of East Tennessee Pllc
    7540 Dannaher Dr Ste 300, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 545-7522
    Tennova Sleep Centers
    10800 Parkside Dr Ste 202, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 323-9763
    Tranquility Sleep Specialists
    120 Hospital Dr Ste G50, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 471-2522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Acute Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Acute Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 20, 2018
    He is very concerned about my sleep issues and always looking to find the best way to help me.
    TN — Nov 20, 2018
    About Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1215050117
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Bowdoin College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhirter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McWhirter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McWhirter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhirter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhirter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWhirter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWhirter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

