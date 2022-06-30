Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD
Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Estrada's Office Locations
California Cancer Associates7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Benesys
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- TriWest Champus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Estrada is caring and patient. Always willing to listen and help. When I am finished with my appointment I know I've had the best care I can have by anyone. His assistants are also amazingly helpful and kind. My Carcinoid cancer and syndrome are definitely a journey and I know they are on my journey with me. My family and I are blessed having them.
About Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013032713
Education & Certifications
- Mi St University|Michigan State University In East Lansing
- Michigan State University In East Lansing
- Philippine Gen Hosp|Philippine Gen Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Estrada using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.