Overview of Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD

Dr. Dexter Estrada, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Estrada works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.