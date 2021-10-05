Overview of Dr. Dexter Sun, MD

Dr. Dexter Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Med Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Merit Acupuncture PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.