Dr. Dexter Turnquest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnquest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dexter Turnquest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dexter Turnquest, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Turnquest works at
Locations
-
1
Turnquest Surgical Solutions17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4075Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Turnquest Surgical Solutions18220 State Highway 249 Ste 360, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3918MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turnquest?
DT has operated on my twice in 10 years and both experiences were excellent. He is considered an expert in his field and has exemplary bedside manner. I have never felt more comfortable with a care giver.
About Dr. Dexter Turnquest, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720081938
Education & Certifications
- University Texas
- University Texas
- U Texas
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnquest has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnquest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnquest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnquest works at
Dr. Turnquest has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnquest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnquest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnquest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnquest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnquest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.