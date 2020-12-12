Overview of Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD

Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Dafashy works at Womens OB/GYN Center-Pasadena in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.