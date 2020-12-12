Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dafashy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD
Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Dafashy works at
Dr. Dafashy's Office Locations
Womens OB/GYN Center-Pasadena5119 Fairmont Pkwy Ste A, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 317-4348
Women's OB/GYN Center450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 206, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (866) 916-4752Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dafashy is an incredible doctor. As a first time mom, he made me feel that my health was his priority. He was available to answer any questions I had throughout my pregnancy. When it came time to deliver my baby, he allowed plenty of time for a trial of labor. Unfortunately, my body did not cooperate with that plan. When I was ready, we changed our plan of care to a C-section because a healthy baby was our priority. My recover went really well and I was moving around soon after my C-section. My incision is healing wonderfully! I have to thank Dr. Dafashy, his personable staff, and midwife Judy Harris for making sure my pregnancy and delivery experience was as pleasant as possible. I would HIGHLY recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Deya Dafashy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1538185780
Education & Certifications
- Royal College - OB - GYN England
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Cairo University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dafashy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dafashy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dafashy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dafashy has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dafashy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dafashy speaks Arabic and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dafashy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dafashy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dafashy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dafashy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.