Dr. Deyin Hsing, MD
Overview
Dr. Deyin Hsing, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hsing works at
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deyin Hsing, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316055189
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsing accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hsing works at
Dr. Hsing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsing.
