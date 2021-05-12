Overview of Dr. Dhammika Ekanayake, MD

Dr. Dhammika Ekanayake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colombo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Ekanayake works at Access Health Care in Weeki Wachee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.