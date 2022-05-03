Dr. Dhanunjaya Dj Lakkireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakkireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhanunjaya Dj Lakkireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhanunjaya Dj Lakkireddy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Lakkireddy works at
Locations
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3176Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several months of testing and procedures, Dr. Lakkireddy got to the bottom of and fixed my heart issue to the extent possible. He (and/or his team) explained everything well and answered all my questions. An excellent physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Dhanunjaya Dj Lakkireddy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1023067881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakkireddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakkireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakkireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakkireddy works at
Dr. Lakkireddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakkireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakkireddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakkireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakkireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakkireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakkireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.