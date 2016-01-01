Overview of Dr. Dhanya Narayana Panicker, MD

Dr. Dhanya Narayana Panicker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Narayana Panicker works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.