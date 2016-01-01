Dr. Dhara Chaudhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhara Chaudhari, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhara Chaudhari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 202, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dhara Chaudhari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chaudhari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhari has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.