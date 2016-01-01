Overview

Dr. Dhara Chaudhari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhari works at Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.