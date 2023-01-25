Overview of Dr. Dhara Naik, DO

Dr. Dhara Naik, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Naik works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.