Dr. Dharam Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Pain Management - Whiting1100 Highway 70, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 849-0077Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Manahawkin1364 Route 72 W Ste 6, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 202-3000
Barnegat249 S Main St Ste 5, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (732) 202-3000
Brick1608 Route 88 Ste 102, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-3000
Route 37780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 202-3000
Pain Management at Garden State Medical Center1100 Nj-70, Manchester Township, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 202-3000
Hooper1314 Hooper Ave Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 202-3000
West Long Branch100 State Route 36 Ste 1C, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 202-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- PPO Plus
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mann has been treating me for quite some time now and I am very thankful for that. Dr. Mann is an extremely intelligent doctor who is very thorough during my appointments. He always looks for the best ways to treat me and he has greatly reduced the amount of pain I feel on a daily basis. His bedside manner is great, and I would highly recommend him to anyone!
- Anesthesiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063463099
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University
