Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD
Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Kumar & Narendra MD10314 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 843-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
