Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD

Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kumar works at Sudhanshu Narendra MD in South Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kumar & Narendra MD
    10314 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 843-2244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Influenza (Flu)
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Influenza (Flu)

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dharamjit Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1629092192
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
