Overview of Dr. Dharmarajan Ramaswamy, MD

Dr. Dharmarajan Ramaswamy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll.



Dr. Ramaswamy works at Southland Arthritis and Ostprs in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.