Overview of Dr. Dharmendra Patel, MD

Dr. Dharmendra Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

