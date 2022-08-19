Dr. Dharmendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmendra Patel, MD
Dr. Dharmendra Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Mayo Clinic13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Patel is an amazing Eye Surgeon. My husband and I both had cataract surgery with Dr. Patel. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, professional and a skilled surgeon. We would highly recommend him to anyone having eye surgery. His assistant and “sidekick” Robin, is also amazing. She is professional, caring and very knowledgeable and makes patient’s feel at ease with this process. A great team!
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Southwestern Med Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
