Overview

Dr. Dharmendra Verma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.