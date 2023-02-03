See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.8 (30)
Map Pin Small Mansfield, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM

Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Bhakta works at Accent Podiatry Associates in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhakta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accent Podiatry Associates
    221 Regency Pkwy Ste 117, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 477-3611
  2. 2
    Accent Podiatry Associates
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 136, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 557-1006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Bhakta immediately explored my options and did tests to find the exact location of my foot pain. I have since had foot surgery and now my problem is resolved at last! He is very personable and professional as well.
    Happy Camper — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM
    About Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346243243
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Riverside
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhakta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhakta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

