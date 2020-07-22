Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi, MD
Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Dayton1520 S Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 461-5815
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and gets to KNOW you - which greatly assists how his care plan for you. I really appreciate this Dr for his ability to provide insight into how I can holistically improve my health as well!
About Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417949835
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.