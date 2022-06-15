Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guys & St Thomas Med Sch Univ Of London and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is the best doctor around. He took care of my late husband. He has a great bedside manner also
About Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Penn St Univ
- Univ of VA
- Med Ctr of Delaware
- Guys & St Thomas Med Sch Univ Of London
- Internal Medicine
