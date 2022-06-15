Overview

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guys & St Thomas Med Sch Univ Of London and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.