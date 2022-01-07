See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Vestal, NY
Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Neurology Medical Care Assocs in Vestal, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliates in Psychology PC
    200 Front St Ste C, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 239-5694
  2. 2
    52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 729-1521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Patel for a number of years. He is very kind, approachable and easy to talk to. I specifically go to him for my sleep problems and use a CPAP machine. I nothing to say about him, except he is marvelous!!
    Nonna — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861488041
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

