Overview of Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Neurology Medical Care Assocs in Vestal, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.