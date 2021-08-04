Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD
Overview of Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD
Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Vyas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vyas' Office Locations
-
1
Ppg Paints Arena1001 5TH AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 255-1768
-
2
Children's Express Care8000 Cranberry Springs Dr Ste 100, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vyas?
I give Dr Vyas the highest grade! Had rotator / bicep surgery Jan 27th. Together with his surgery and my PT I am feeling 100% better after only 6 months. I saw Dr Vyas today for his release and all looks very good. Getting my strength back for the gym and cleared to get back to golf. I would highly recommend this surgeon. First class all the way!
About Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1811153117
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas works at
Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.