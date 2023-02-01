Dr. Dhatri Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhatri Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhatri Kodali, MD
Dr. Dhatri Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of MN
Dr. Kodali works at
Dr. Kodali's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Deke Slayton Cancer Center501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-7505Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas City6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 304, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 938-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koldali always listens to me and explains any questions I have.
About Dr. Dhatri Kodali, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of MN
- Saint Vincent Hosp
- Saint Vincent Hosp University of MA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
