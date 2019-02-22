See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Rockford, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Hospital and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Patel works at OSF Specialty Clinic in Rockford, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Featherstone Clinic
    698 FEATHERSTONE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-3277
  2. 2
    The Chicago Institute of Plastic Surgery
    1800 McDonough Rd Ste 209, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 758-8671
  3. 3
    The Chicago Institute of Plastic Surgery
    2208 Midwest Rd Ste 101, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 976-9170
  4. 4
    The Chicago Institute of Plastic Surgery
    2335 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 238-3816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 22, 2019
    Dr. Patel and his highly skilled and thoroughly trained staff leave nothing to chance. Patients are treated with the utmost respect and diligence. He listened to me and my husband. He believed in my symptoms and has a long list of symptoms recognized with breast implant related illness for me to check off and review with him during consultation. Information regarding your procedure is plentiful with written material to support all prep as well as after-care directions. Great results.
    — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497899009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

