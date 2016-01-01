Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Surgical Practices Associates, PA98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 838-3581
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
About Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1770753071
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
