Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Patel works at Surgical Practices of Central NJ, P.A in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Practices Associates, PA
    98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Abdominal Pain
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Abdominal Pain

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Intergroup
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1770753071
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Surgical Practices of Central NJ, P.A in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

