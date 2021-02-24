Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Locations
Reston1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 550, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 478-2475
Loudoun Office44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-5421Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel provided superb medical care while I lived in Reston. I thoroughly recommend him and Virginia Heart for your cardiac health care. We moved out of state and I will miss his excellent health care rapport.
About Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1932386703
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
