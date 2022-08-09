Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Med College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Helen F. Graham Cancer Center West4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3400, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (617) 754-6774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Regional Cancer Care Associates350 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 702-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On going treatment visits have been handled extremely well. My questions are answered and all the staff have been wonderful.
About Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063743722
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
- Internal Medicine, New York Medical College
- New York Medical College At Westchester Medical Center
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Med College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
