Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Old Atlanta Office3030 Old Atlanta Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 203-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant experience. Doctor was very kind and caring. Awesome service! I will definately return again.
About Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Sinai-Grace Hosp/Wayne St U
- Sinai Grace Hosp-Wayne St U
- Government Medical College Surat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
