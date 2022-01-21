See All Cardiologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. 

Dr. Patel works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists
    7505 Right Flank Rd Ste 700, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 559-0405
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Patel, is thorough, highly knowledgeable, kind and considerate. He listens carefully, prescribes necessary tests, thoroughly evaluates results, explains what's going on, and suggests a medically prudent course of action to fully diagnose, treat & [if possible] resolve. I recommend him as cardiologist interventional or otherwise. Beyond his technical skills as a cardiologist, his personality interacts with you as an individual who has come under his care as opposed to just another 'patient'. In other words he is a Doctor, in fact, & not just a provider with an MD degree.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

