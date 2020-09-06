Overview of Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD

Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kamra works at Capitol Internal Medicine Associates in Fair Oaks, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.