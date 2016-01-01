Overview of Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD

Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.