Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (89)
Map Pin Small Colleyville, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD

Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Basu works at Heritage Rheumatology and Arthritis Care in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Rheumatology
    5009 Heritage Ave, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 590-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (44)
    About Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336266964
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basu works at Heritage Rheumatology and Arthritis Care in Colleyville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Basu’s profile.

    Dr. Basu has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

