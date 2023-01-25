Overview of Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD

Dr. Dhiman Basu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Basu works at Heritage Rheumatology and Arthritis Care in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.