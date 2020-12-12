Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp
Dr. Narula works at
Locations
1
Healthcare Partners, 10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144
2
Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada, 3131 La Canada St, Las Vegas, NV 89169
3
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology, 2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052
4
Prime Cardiology of Nevada, 2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Doctor Narula 15 years. Always personable, always professional. Takes the time to explain everything and makes sure you understand what's going on.
About Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1558399485
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp
- U Conn
