Dr. Dhiren Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhiren Dave, MD
Dr. Dhiren Dave, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave's Office Locations
Somerset Urological Associates72 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 520-4622
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, excellent physician.
About Dr. Dhiren Dave, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- UCLA school of Medicine
- General Surgery - UCLA Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.