Dr. Dhiren Haria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhiren Haria, MD
Dr. Dhiren Haria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Haria's Office Locations
Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates1930 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 689-1919
Tell City Dialysis Center1602 Main St, Tell City, IN 47586 Directions (270) 689-1919
Pennyrile Nephrology Associates Psc1020 Waterfall Ct, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 399-5434
A New Start II LLC222 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330 Directions (270) 754-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dhiren Haria, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861434565
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Fairview Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
