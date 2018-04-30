Dr. Dhiren Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiren Mehta, MD
Dr. Dhiren Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Services at Elmhurst Hospital Center
Mehta & Mehta Physicians PC36 Osprey Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-4171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
The Doctor was attentive and patient and kind as well as the office staff
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1912093444
- Mount Sinai Services at Elmhurst Hospital Center
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.