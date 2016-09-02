Dr. Dhiren Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiren Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhiren Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
2
Middletown Medical PC2 Edgewater Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions
- 3 4058 State Route 42 Ste 5, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 794-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellenville Regional Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel has been my primary care physician (PCP) and gastroenterologist (GI) for over nine (9) years. He has an outstanding bedside manner, and is very proficient in his specialty as a GI doctor. It was he who diagnosed my ulcerative colitis and got my very severe, debilitating flare-ups under control. I am grateful to Dr. Patel for giving me my life back. Whenever I have a medical issue, he and his office staff are very prompt in getting back to me and providing the treatment I need.
About Dr. Dhiren Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1902845761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.