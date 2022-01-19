Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Trinity Surgical Consultants2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 619-3500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jeyarajah is the best surgeon you could find. He is very caring and explained the health problem, possible causes, verifies all symptoms and makes the right choice for you. He has performed my surgery with ease and it proved to be working well. following his guidance I was able to recover very soon. No one should have health issues requiring surgery but if you need one, Dr Jeyarajah is the best savior
About Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235186446
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Chicago Hosps
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeyarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeyarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.