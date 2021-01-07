Overview of Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD

Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Infectious Disease Specialists in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.