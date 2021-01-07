See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in North Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD

Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Joshi works at Infectious Disease Specialists in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Specialists
    2500 Perliter Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 846-0067
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Specialists
    6867 W Charleston Blvd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 846-4318
  3. 3
    Infectious Disease Specialists
    6276 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 846-5058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1225194293
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Grace Hospital
    • Sinai Hospital of Detroit
    • Grant Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.