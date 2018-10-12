Overview of Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD

Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at Orthoatlanta LLC in Austell, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.