Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
Orthoatlanta LLC3672 Marathon Cir Ste 200, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-3303
OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta455 Legends Pl SE Ste 890, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 418-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I felt comfortable with him from the moment he assessed my knee situation. He took the time to explain my options and why each one would be beneficial. The followup care with his staff was phenomenal. I had 2 total knee replacements and I am happy with both unlike others I have talked to who had it done with other surgeons. Thank you Dr. Brooks.
About Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
