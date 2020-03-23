Overview of Dr. Dhruv Shah, MD

Dr. Dhruv Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Action Spine And Pain Center in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.