Dr. Dhruval Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dhruval Patel, MD
Dr. Dhruval Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Kidney Care Associates1021 Gilpin Ave Ste 203, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 722-8800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kidney Care Associates, PA400 CHRISTIANA MEDICAL CTR, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 722-8800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had first consultation and found him as one full stop for my all problem of health issue .He gave enough time to listen my problem and help me to understand my cure and treatment well enough.I am fortunate to found him as my physician.
About Dr. Dhruval Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1912101502
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
