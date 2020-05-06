Overview of Dr. Dhruve Jeevan, MD

Dr. Dhruve Jeevan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Oxford University Medical School, UK|University of Oxford, UK and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas.



Dr. Jeevan works at Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.