Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD
Overview of Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD
Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Fl 3, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-2113
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Interventional Neuroradiology Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 327, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 990-6440
-
3
Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-3942Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I knew Dr. Pandya during his stay at Resurrection Hospital near Ohare Airport. One of the nurses told me I was blessed to receive him as my caregiver during an emergency situation. He was one of the top 5 Neurologist in the US. Everything everyone has previously said is true, but my story will convince anyone to seek him out. 2 years ago, I suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to 2 aneurysm caused by an accident. Thanks to Dr. Pandya's care, I fully recovered and went on to my targeted job on the Chicago Police Department. Yes, I will be driving to the ends of the earth to seek him out!
About Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1477627396
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.