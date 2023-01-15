Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Forest Hills Medical Office9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Long Island Medical Oncology & Hematology Assoc. P.c.1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 536-1455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a young adult with aggressive breast cancer and I felt comfortable with dr. Thakker right away. She has exceptional bedside manner with patients and their care givers. She never rushes you, answers all your questions, never makes you feel stupid. She is on top of my case and treatments and has been easily accessible when needed. Most importantly I trust her. Her office and staff have been beyond anything I could ever hope for during this difficult time. I highly recommend her, especially for young women!
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477796175
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
