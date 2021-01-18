Overview

Dr. Di Van Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Univeristy Of Hue School Of Medicine Vietnam and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Le works at Clear Lake Medical Group - Webster in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.