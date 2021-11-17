Overview of Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD

Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Bahgat works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.