Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD
Overview of Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD
Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Bahgat's Office Locations
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-8000
Twin City Urology Associates P.A.3343 Springhill Dr Ste 3010, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-3792
- 3 3333 Springhill Dr Ste 3010, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-3792
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bahgat is an excellent surgeon
About Dr. Diaa Bahgat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164693347
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahgat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahgat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahgat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahgat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahgat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahgat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahgat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.