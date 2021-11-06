Overview of Dr. Dian Ginsberg, MD

Dr. Dian Ginsberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Ginsberg works at Women's Specialty Healthcare in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.